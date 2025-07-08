Left Menu

Sairaj Pardeshi Lifts His Way to Glory

Sairaj Pardeshi secured a bronze in the 86kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships. Previously, he won gold in the Khelo India Youth Games and Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships. Pardeshi, trained at SAI, is a promising weightlifter from Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Astana | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:41 IST
Sairaj Pardeshi Lifts His Way to Glory

Sairaj Pardeshi, a rising star in weightlifting, clinched the bronze medal on Tuesday in the 86kg category during the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Pardeshi, who has previously shattered three youth national records en route to winning gold at the Khelo India Youth Games in the 81kg class, successfully lifted a combined total of 338 kg, comprising 152 kg in snatch and 186 kg in clean and jerk.

Hailing from Manmad in Maharashtra, Pardeshi has trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence and has already proven his mettle by winning a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025