Sairaj Pardeshi Lifts His Way to Glory

Sairaj Pardeshi, a rising star in weightlifting, clinched the bronze medal on Tuesday in the 86kg category during the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Pardeshi, who has previously shattered three youth national records en route to winning gold at the Khelo India Youth Games in the 81kg class, successfully lifted a combined total of 338 kg, comprising 152 kg in snatch and 186 kg in clean and jerk.

Hailing from Manmad in Maharashtra, Pardeshi has trained at the Sports Authority of India's National Centre of Excellence and has already proven his mettle by winning a gold medal at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha.