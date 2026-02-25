Tackling the Tide: Maharashtra's Task Force to Combat Digital Addiction Among Children

In response to escalating concerns regarding digital addiction among children, the Maharashtra government has announced the formation of an expert task force to thoroughly investigate the issue and propose solutions. State IT Minister Ashish Shelar detailed these plans to the legislative council, highlighting the growing problem of gaming addiction in both urban and rural areas.

The task force will comprise educationists, psychiatrists, child counsellors, technology and management experts, doctors, and legal professionals. It aims to study the impact of digital use on children's mental health, safety, education, cultural factors, and broader societal implications. The initiative will also explore regulatory measures, including strict age verification for gaming platforms, and educational strategies such as integrating 'Digital Hygiene' into school curriculums.

Amid discussions, Shelar emphasized potential regulations like 'time-out' features for minors, 'Screen-Free Saturday' in schools, and the establishment of 'Cyber Wellness Centres.' The task force's findings will inform legal amendments to be considered by the Central Government, aiming for comprehensive measures against digital addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)