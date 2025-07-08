South Africa's Historic Win: Mulder's Respect for Cricket Shines

In a commanding display of cricket supremacy, South Africa secured an innings and 236-run victory over Zimbabwe on the third day of the second test at Queens Sports Club, concluding the series with a clean sweep. South Africa declared their first innings at 626-5, and bowled Zimbabwe out for 220 after enforcing the follow-on.

Despite Zimbabwe's attempt to recover, scoring 92 runs in the morning session, their efforts were stifled as they lost wickets regularly and were dismissed before tea. Key performances from South African bowlers included seamer Corbin Bosch, who claimed 4-38, and spinner Senuran Muthusamy, with three wickets.

The match was notable for South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder, who, despite nearing Brian Lara's test innings record with a score of 367 not out, chose not to pursue Lara's 400-run milestone, citing respect for the past cricket great. Mulder's score set a national record and helped propel South Africa to their 10th consecutive test match victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)