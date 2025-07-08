Left Menu

Chasing 90kg: Mirabai Chanu's Quest for Snatch Glory

Renowned weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is striving to achieve a 90kg snatch lift, an elusive goal. Despite injuries disrupting her previous Olympic cycle and recent challenges in adjusting to new weight categories, Chanu remains determined. A recent technique tweak has renewed hope ahead of key competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Modinagar | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:52 IST
Mirabai Chanu

Mirabai Chanu, the accomplished weightlifter with numerous accolades including a Tokyo Olympics silver medal, is relentlessly pursuing a 90kg snatch lift milestone. Her journey is laden with hurdles, including recent injuries that hampered her last Olympic cycle, leaving her fourth at the Paris Games. Yet, a recent adjustment in her lifting technique has reignited her aspirations of achieving this long-cherished goal.

Chanu has been targeting the 90kg mark since 2019. Although she crossed this threshold in practice, competitive success remains elusive. As the 2026 Asian Games and this year's World Championships approach, Chanu aims to push her limits and finally achieve this feat in competition, in a field where even juniors are now achieving this lift.

In preparation, Chanu is working on optimizing her snatch technique, a component she admits has been a weakness. With her coach Vijay Sharma, she is focused on refining her speed and precision. As she readies herself for the challenges of a lower weight category, Chanu remains optimistic, with her comeback scheduled at the Commonwealth Championships next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

