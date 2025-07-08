Left Menu

Tennis Titans Clash at Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic eyes his 25th Grand Slam against unexpected contender Flavio Cobolli. Iga Swiatek aims for her first grasscourt title, facing Liudmila Samsonova. An injured Jannik Sinner prepares to meet Ben Shelton, who sees a chance for his first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:10 IST
Tennis Titans Clash at Wimbledon Quarterfinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At Wimbledon, tennis giants are set to clash as the tournament progresses into the quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic is on a quest for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, facing off against the unexpected challenger Flavio Cobolli. Cobolli has surprisingly excelled on grass, creating a potential upset scenario.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, often dubbed the 'Queen of Clay,' is seeking to claim her first grasscourt championship. She faces Liudmila Samsonova next, confident after dominating previous opponents. Swiatek has expressed newfound comfort on grass, adding intrigue to her upcoming match.

In men's singles, Jannik Sinner moves forward after a walkover victory due to Grigor Dimitrov's retirement. However, Sinner is battling an elbow injury, which could hinder his performance against Ben Shelton. The American sees a golden opportunity to break through to the semi-finals for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025