Tennis Titans Clash at Wimbledon Quarterfinals

At Wimbledon, tennis giants are set to clash as the tournament progresses into the quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic is on a quest for his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, facing off against the unexpected challenger Flavio Cobolli. Cobolli has surprisingly excelled on grass, creating a potential upset scenario.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, often dubbed the 'Queen of Clay,' is seeking to claim her first grasscourt championship. She faces Liudmila Samsonova next, confident after dominating previous opponents. Swiatek has expressed newfound comfort on grass, adding intrigue to her upcoming match.

In men's singles, Jannik Sinner moves forward after a walkover victory due to Grigor Dimitrov's retirement. However, Sinner is battling an elbow injury, which could hinder his performance against Ben Shelton. The American sees a golden opportunity to break through to the semi-finals for the first time.

