Pogacar's Sprint to Glory: A Historic Victory at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar achieved his 100th career victory on Tuesday, winning stage four of the Tour de France in a dramatic sprint finish. The Slovenian world champion overtook race leader Mathieu van der Poel just before the line to clinch the win, bringing himself level at the top of the general classification.

The 174.2 km sprint from Amiens to Rouen was fiercely contested, with Pogacar edging ahead of the Dutchman Van der Poel and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who finished third. Pogacar's victory marks a milestone as he joins Van der Poel at the top of the leaderboard while also celebrating his centennial professional win.

A breakaway group of four riders initially led the stage, but Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck team managed to keep the peloton in contention. As the race approached its climax with five categorized climbs, Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates strategically positioned themselves, leading to a nail-biting finish that saw Pogacar's decisive move in the last kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)