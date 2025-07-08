Left Menu

Pogacar's Sprint to Glory: A Historic Victory at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar claimed his 100th career victory by winning stage four of the Tour de France, overtaking Mathieu van der Poel in a thrilling sprint finish. The Slovenian champion is now tied at the top of the general classification after a high-stakes race that tested the competition's elite cyclists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:43 IST
Pogacar's Sprint to Glory: A Historic Victory at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar achieved his 100th career victory on Tuesday, winning stage four of the Tour de France in a dramatic sprint finish. The Slovenian world champion overtook race leader Mathieu van der Poel just before the line to clinch the win, bringing himself level at the top of the general classification.

The 174.2 km sprint from Amiens to Rouen was fiercely contested, with Pogacar edging ahead of the Dutchman Van der Poel and Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, who finished third. Pogacar's victory marks a milestone as he joins Van der Poel at the top of the leaderboard while also celebrating his centennial professional win.

A breakaway group of four riders initially led the stage, but Van der Poel's Alpecin-Deceuninck team managed to keep the peloton in contention. As the race approached its climax with five categorized climbs, Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates strategically positioned themselves, leading to a nail-biting finish that saw Pogacar's decisive move in the last kilometers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025