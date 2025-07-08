Left Menu

NHL's New Labor Deal Promises Peace and Growth

The NHL and NHL Players' Association have approved a four-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement, ensuring labor peace until 2030. The agreement includes an expanded regular season and reduced pre-season. It highlights strengthened collaboration between the league and players to foster the sport's global growth.

Updated: 08-07-2025 22:22 IST
The National Hockey League (NHL) and its Players' Association have successfully ratified a historic four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement. This pivotal deal ensures labor stability through the 2029-30 season, a significant achievement for a league previously plagued by lockouts.

Key adjustments in the agreement include an increase in regular-season games from 82 to 84 and a reduction of pre-season games from six to four. The ratification received unanimous support from both the NHLPA's full membership and the NHL's Board of Governors, signaling a unified front.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman lauds the strengthened partnership between the league and players, declaring it a crucial step for the sport's continued global growth. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh echoed this sentiment, noting the positive outcomes that emerge from such collaboration.

