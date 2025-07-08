NHL's New Labor Deal Promises Peace and Growth
The NHL and NHL Players' Association have approved a four-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement, ensuring labor peace until 2030. The agreement includes an expanded regular season and reduced pre-season. It highlights strengthened collaboration between the league and players to foster the sport's global growth.
The National Hockey League (NHL) and its Players' Association have successfully ratified a historic four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreement. This pivotal deal ensures labor stability through the 2029-30 season, a significant achievement for a league previously plagued by lockouts.
Key adjustments in the agreement include an increase in regular-season games from 82 to 84 and a reduction of pre-season games from six to four. The ratification received unanimous support from both the NHLPA's full membership and the NHL's Board of Governors, signaling a unified front.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman lauds the strengthened partnership between the league and players, declaring it a crucial step for the sport's continued global growth. NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh echoed this sentiment, noting the positive outcomes that emerge from such collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indonesia's Wet Season Boosts Rice Crop Amid Climate Anomalies
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: A Historic NBA Season for the Ages
Eurozone Economy Struggles: June's Stagnant Growth Unveiled
Indian Banks' Financial Triumph: A Beacon for Future Growth
Elevate Your Lunchtime with Unlimited Dim Sums at Four Seasons Bengaluru