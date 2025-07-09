Left Menu

Vanshik Kapadia Makes History with Triple Medal Triumph at PPA Tour Asia

Indian pickleball star Vanshik Kapadia clinched three medals at the PPA Tour Asia - Panas Malaysia Open 2025, marking a significant milestone in Indian sports. His victories in Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles reflect India's growing prowess in international pickleball competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:24 IST
Vanshik Kapadia Makes History with Triple Medal Triumph at PPA Tour Asia
Vanshik Kapadia (left). (Photo: AIPA) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented achievement for Indian pickleball, Vanshik Kapadia has etched his name in history by securing three medals at the PPA Tour Asia - Panas Malaysia Open 2025. This event, held from July 3rd to 6th at 9pickle in Selangor, witnessed Kapadia representing the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) with unmatched skill and determination.

Kapadia claimed a silver in the Pro Men's Singles after a tough match against Vietnam's Trinh Linh Giang, concluding with scores of 12-10, 11-7. In the Pro Men's Doubles, he, alongside Harsh Mehta, clinched gold with a dominant 11-3, 11-6 victory. Paired with Australia's Nicola Schoeman, he also secured gold in the Pro Mixed Doubles, finishing 11-3, 11-4.

The event, hosted by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), is notable as the first of its kind in Malaysia and featured over 500 athletes from countries including the USA, China, and Japan. Kapadia expressed his pride in representing India and acknowledged the support from his partners and coaches. AIPA President Arvind Prahoo hailed Kapadia's performance as a significant step for Indian pickleball on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

