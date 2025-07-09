Vanshik Kapadia Makes History with Triple Medal Triumph at PPA Tour Asia

In an unprecedented achievement for Indian pickleball, Vanshik Kapadia has etched his name in history by securing three medals at the PPA Tour Asia - Panas Malaysia Open 2025. This event, held from July 3rd to 6th at 9pickle in Selangor, witnessed Kapadia representing the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) with unmatched skill and determination.

Kapadia claimed a silver in the Pro Men's Singles after a tough match against Vietnam's Trinh Linh Giang, concluding with scores of 12-10, 11-7. In the Pro Men's Doubles, he, alongside Harsh Mehta, clinched gold with a dominant 11-3, 11-6 victory. Paired with Australia's Nicola Schoeman, he also secured gold in the Pro Mixed Doubles, finishing 11-3, 11-4.

The event, hosted by the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), is notable as the first of its kind in Malaysia and featured over 500 athletes from countries including the USA, China, and Japan. Kapadia expressed his pride in representing India and acknowledged the support from his partners and coaches. AIPA President Arvind Prahoo hailed Kapadia's performance as a significant step for Indian pickleball on the global stage.

