Harry Brook Tops ICC Rankings as Cricket Rankings Shake-up Unfolds

In a stunning shift in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings, England's Harry Brook has replaced compatriot Joe Root as the No.1 Test batter in the world. Brook's stellar 158-run innings against India in Birmingham propelled him to the top spot, with Root now trailing 18 points behind, according to the ICC's latest update.

Further down the list, India's Shubman Gill has surged up 15 places to a career-best sixth position. His extraordinary scores of 269 and 161 were crucial in India's win over England at Edgbaston. Gill is now just 79 points shy of Brook, following a remarkable debut victory as Test captain.

Meanwhile, England's wicketkeeper Jamie Smith climbs to the 10th spot, after impressive innings in the second Test against India. On the all-rounder front, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder skyrocketed 34 places to 22nd, following an unbeaten 367 against Zimbabwe. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains at the pinnacle of the Test bowler rankings, while his teammate Mohammed Siraj and West Indies' Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph also climb the ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)