Germany's Women's Football Team Finds 'Home' Victory in Switzerland

Germany's women's football team progressed to the knockout stage of the Women's Euros with a 2-1 victory over Denmark in Basel, Switzerland. Supported by a strong contingent of traveling German fans, the team celebrated a hard-fought victory despite initially trailing in the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's women's football team celebrated a significant victory against Denmark in the Women's Euros with a 2-1 comeback win, as their supporters created a 'home' atmosphere in Basel, Switzerland. This victory secured their place in the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.

The St. Jakob-Park stadium was dominated by German fans, who responded passionately when their team fell behind. Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller scored crucial second-half goals, turning the game in favor of Germany. "It was tough for us, but the support felt like a home game," Nuesken remarked after scoring the equalizer from a penalty in the absence of Giulia Gwinn.

Midfielder Klara Buehl echoed the sentiment of playing in a home-like environment due to the overwhelming presence of German fans. The victory, combined with Sweden's win over Poland, ensured both teams moved forward to the knockout stage, anticipating their next clash in Zurich to determine the group leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

