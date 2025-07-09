Chris Gayle Questions Wiaan Mulder's Declaration, Sparks Debate on Record-Breaking Opportunities
Chris Gayle has criticized South Africa's Wiaan Mulder for declaring his innings despite being close to surpassing Brian Lara's Test score record of 400 not out. Mulder, who ended on 367, justified his decision by respecting Lara’s legendary status. Gayle lamented the missed opportunity for Mulder to become a cricket legend.
- Country:
- India
Cricket legend Chris Gayle has voiced strong criticism against Wiaan Mulder, South Africa's acting captain, for his decision to declare the innings while within striking distance of surpassing Brian Lara's world record Test score of 400 not out.
Mulder was positioned at 367, merely 34 runs shy of Lara's milestone, when he chose to announce the end of South Africa's innings at 626 for five on the second day of the Test against Zimbabwe, ostensibly to honor the legendary West Indian cricketer.
Gayle publicly stated that Mulder squandered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve cricketing greatness, suggesting that his choice was driven by panic. Mulder later explained his rationale, acknowledging Lara's legendary stature, while South Africa secured a massive victory over Zimbabwe by an innings and 236 runs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Gayle
- Wiaan Mulder
- Brian Lara
- cricket
- Test score
- record
- South Africa
- Zimbabwe
- innings
- legend
ALSO READ
India's Blue Tigresses Roar to Record Victory in AFC Women's Qualifiers
From Records to Heartbreak: Sports World Mourns and Celebrates
Record $175M Boost to GP Funding to Deliver Faster, Fairer Health Access
Germany Bets Big on Record Investments for Economic Revival
Rishabh Pant’s Record-Setting Twin Centuries Spark Hope of Surpassing Rahul Dravid in England