KL Rahul Nears 9000-Run Milestone at Lord's

At 33, Indian batsman KL Rahul stands on the verge of reaching a significant career milestone, requiring just 199 more runs to complete 9000 international runs. As India faces England in the third Test at Lord's, Rahul hopes to achieve this feat at the celebrated "Home of Cricket."

Rahul has accumulated 8801 runs across 217 matches since his debut against Australia in 2014. In Tests, he has played 60 matches, scoring 3493 runs, including nine centuries. In ODIs, he boasts 3043 runs from 85 matches, and in T20Is, he has scored 2265 from 72 matches.

Rahul's recent 137-run innings against England highlights his current form. Eager to continue his strong performance in the ongoing series, Rahul has previously scored 152 runs in two Tests at Lord's, including one century.

In the second Test, England initially put India under pressure, but Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's partnership stabilized the innings. India declared at 427/6, setting England a daunting 608-run target. England's reply was sluggish at 50/3, eventually losing by 336 runs due to Akash Deep's ten-wicket haul.