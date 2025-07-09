Olympique Lyonnais Wins Appeal to Stay in Ligue 1: A Financial Reprieve

Olympique Lyonnais has successfully appealed against their relegation to Ligue 2, as confirmed by the French soccer federation (FFF) on Wednesday. The initial demotion by the French football financial watchdog, DNCG, was due to financial mismanagement.

In light of the appeal, the FFF has imposed a strict framework on Lyon's wage bill and transfer fees for the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 season. This change comes after Lyon's finances were scrutinized and found lacking by the DNCG in November.

Following discussions with U.S. businessman and club owner John Textor, there is a new leadership on the horizon for Olympique Lyonnais. Michele Kang, a prominent figure in women's football and owner of Lyon's women's team OL Lyonnes, has taken over as president, replacing Textor.

(With inputs from agencies.)