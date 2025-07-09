Left Menu

Olympique Lyonnais Wins Appeal to Stay in Ligue 1: A Financial Reprieve

Olympique Lyonnais' relegation to Ligue 2 was overturned by the French soccer federation after an appeal. The club's finances will now be managed under a stricter budget framework, and Michele Kang has been appointed as the new president, replacing John Textor.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Olympique Lyonnais has successfully appealed against their relegation to Ligue 2, as confirmed by the French soccer federation (FFF) on Wednesday. The initial demotion by the French football financial watchdog, DNCG, was due to financial mismanagement.

In light of the appeal, the FFF has imposed a strict framework on Lyon's wage bill and transfer fees for the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 season. This change comes after Lyon's finances were scrutinized and found lacking by the DNCG in November.

Following discussions with U.S. businessman and club owner John Textor, there is a new leadership on the horizon for Olympique Lyonnais. Michele Kang, a prominent figure in women's football and owner of Lyon's women's team OL Lyonnes, has taken over as president, replacing Textor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

