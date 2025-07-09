Swiatek Commands the Court: Wimbledon Semi-Final Triumph
Iga Swiatek dominated Liudmila Samsonova to secure her first Wimbledon semi-final appearance. Overcoming previous struggles on grass, Swiatek displayed precision and power, winning from 2-2 in the first set. She will face either Belinda Bencic or Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the final.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:56 IST
Iga Swiatek showcased her commanding form on the grass courts of Wimbledon, overpowering Liudmila Samsonova with a 6-2, 7-5 victory to secure her first appearance in the tournament's semi-finals.
The Polish eighth seed demonstrated her mastery over the fast surface, a challenge she has long struggled with, as she delivered an impressive array of winners from 2-2 in the first set.
Despite Samsonova's efforts to level the second set, Swiatek's dominance proved insurmountable, and she will now face either Belinda Bencic or Mirra Andreeva on her quest for the title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allegations of Misconduct Shake AITA: A Tennis Federation in Turmoil
Tomic's Comeback: The Rise of Australia's Forgotten Tennis Star
Krejcikova's Gritty Comeback: A Tennis Showdown at Eastbourne
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon
Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz: Ushering a New Era in Tennis