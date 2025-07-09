Swiatek Commands the Court: Wimbledon Semi-Final Triumph

Iga Swiatek showcased her commanding form on the grass courts of Wimbledon, overpowering Liudmila Samsonova with a 6-2, 7-5 victory to secure her first appearance in the tournament's semi-finals.

The Polish eighth seed demonstrated her mastery over the fast surface, a challenge she has long struggled with, as she delivered an impressive array of winners from 2-2 in the first set.

Despite Samsonova's efforts to level the second set, Swiatek's dominance proved insurmountable, and she will now face either Belinda Bencic or Mirra Andreeva on her quest for the title.

