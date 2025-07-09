Jannik Sinner Triumphs in Wimbledon Semi-Final Clash

Jannik Sinner, the current world number one, brushed aside fitness concerns with a commanding victory over Ben Shelton, securing a spot in the Wimbledon semi-finals for the second time on Wednesday.

The thrilling contest on Court One unfolded with Sinner showcasing his tactical prowess, converting opportunities to clinch the match with set scores of 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner's resilience was evident as he maintained pressure on Shelton. The American, despite his powerful serves, faltered at crucial moments, allowing Sinner to advance confidently in the prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)