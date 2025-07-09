Left Menu

India's Battle at Lord's: Bumrah vs. Archer in Epic Test Showdown

Team India enters the third Test at Lord's with renewed momentum after a substantial victory in Edgbaston. The excitement intensifies with the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer in a high-stakes pace-bowling duel. Captains and players express readiness for this crucial encounter at the historic venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 23:37 IST
India's Battle at Lord's: Bumrah vs. Archer in Epic Test Showdown
Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer. (Photo- BCCI X and ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Team India is buoyed by a resounding 336-run victory at Edgbaston as they prepare to face England in the third Test at the iconic Lord's. This match promises an exhilarating duel between pace aces Jasprit Bumrah of India and England's Jofra Archer, with Archer marking his return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus.

India's previous success at Lord's – two wins in their last three visits – gives them added confidence, bolstered by stellar performances from skipper Shubman Gill and bowler Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah's inclusion, after strategic rest, is set to enhance the team's dynamic. Rishabh Pant praised Bumrah's precision, while England's Ben Stokes hailed Archer's tenacity during his injury recovery.

Both captains are eager for the clash. England eyes a comeback after their Birmingham defeat, with Stokes ensuring no constraints on Archer's bowling. Pant's focus remains on performance, not individual adversaries. Concerns about the Dukes ball's condition were also highlighted by Pant, stirring a conversation on its impact on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025