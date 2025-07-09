India's Battle at Lord's: Bumrah vs. Archer in Epic Test Showdown

Team India is buoyed by a resounding 336-run victory at Edgbaston as they prepare to face England in the third Test at the iconic Lord's. This match promises an exhilarating duel between pace aces Jasprit Bumrah of India and England's Jofra Archer, with Archer marking his return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus.

India's previous success at Lord's – two wins in their last three visits – gives them added confidence, bolstered by stellar performances from skipper Shubman Gill and bowler Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah's inclusion, after strategic rest, is set to enhance the team's dynamic. Rishabh Pant praised Bumrah's precision, while England's Ben Stokes hailed Archer's tenacity during his injury recovery.

Both captains are eager for the clash. England eyes a comeback after their Birmingham defeat, with Stokes ensuring no constraints on Archer's bowling. Pant's focus remains on performance, not individual adversaries. Concerns about the Dukes ball's condition were also highlighted by Pant, stirring a conversation on its impact on the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)