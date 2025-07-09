Left Menu

Lauren James Leads England to Emphatic Victory Over Netherlands

Lauren James scored twice in England's dominant 4-0 victory over the Netherlands at Euro 2025. Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also found the net. England bounced back from a loss to France and put themselves in a strong position for their final group game against Wales.

Updated: 09-07-2025 23:55 IST
Lauren James was the star of the show as England secured a commanding 4-0 win over the Netherlands at Euro 2025. James scored twice, with Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also getting on the scoresheet, reigniting England's campaign after a recent defeat to France.

The victory saw England leapfrog the Netherlands in Group D, both teams now holding three points after two games. France sits atop the group and could extend their lead by winning against Wales. England will face Wales in their next game, while the Netherlands takes on France.

England's performance was marked by impressive attacking play, with James leading the charge. Her early goal was set up by a long ball from Hannah Hampton to Alessia Russo, who assisted James's fantastic strike. James's second goal came easily in the second half, prompting applause from the crowd, including a gesture of pride from her father.

