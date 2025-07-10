Left Menu

PSG Triumphs Over Real Madrid in Stunning 4-0 Victory

Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz shone with two goals as his team decimated Real Madrid 4-0, securing a place in the Club World Cup final. Defensive blunders from Real Madrid helped PSG take an early lead. The French champions controlled the match, with Goncalo Ramos sealing the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 03:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 03:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Paris St Germain's midfielder Fabian Ruiz starred in a remarkable 4-0 victory against Real Madrid, ensuring their spot in the Club World Cup final with Chelsea. The match, held at MetLife Stadium, saw PSG capitalize on defensive lapses by Real Madrid to seize an early advantage.

Raul Asencio's early error led to an opportunity for Ousmane Dembele, ultimately resulting in Ruiz opening the scoring. Three minutes later, another blunder from Antonio Ruediger allowed Dembele to score, putting PSG firmly in control.

Fabian Ruiz scored again with precision in the 24th minute, and substitute Goncalo Ramos added a late fourth goal, cementing the French champions' comprehensive win over a struggling Madrid side.

