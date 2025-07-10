Left Menu

Swiatek and Djokovic Advance to Wimbledon Semifinals in Thrilling Encounters

Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic have each clinched semifinal spots at Wimbledon 2025 after overcoming tough competitors in exciting matches. Swiatek defeated Liudmila Samsonova, while Djokovic advanced past Flavio Cobolli. Both are eyeing historical achievements in this prestigious tournament. Belinda Bencic and Jannik Sinner await them in their respective semifinal clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:23 IST
Iga Swiatek. (Photo- @WTA). Image Credit: ANI
In a scintillating performance at Wimbledon 2025, Iga Swiatek is poised to take on Belinda Bencic in the women's singles semifinals. Swiatek breezed past Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets, winning 6-2, 7-5, and marking her presence in the final four of all three major grand slams this year.

Throughout the first set, Samsonova held her ground against Swiatek, matching strides for the initial four games. Swiatek, however, showcased her resilience by saving a break point in the first game and maintained her command by winning two consecutive breaks to secure an early lead.

Despite Samsonova's efforts to bridge the gap at 4-4 with successive breaks, Swiatek secured her fifth break of the match, capitalizing on her second match point. Meanwhile, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic achieved a landmark victory over Russian Mirra Andreeva, reaching her debut Wimbledon semifinal.

In the men's singles, Novak Djokovic displayed his characteristic resilience by defeating Flavio Cobolli to reach a record 14th semifinal at Wimbledon. The Serbian powerhouse clinched victory with a scoreline of 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Djokovic's next opponent is world number one Jannik Sinner, who ended Ben Shelton's tournament run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

