IRBL and West Indies Champions Join Forces to Propel Roll Ball to Global Stage

The Indian Roll Ball League partners with the West Indies Champions cricket team to elevate Roll Ball to international prominence ahead of the 2025 World Championship of Legends. This collaboration aims to blend sports cultures, engage fans, and celebrate India's sporting heritage on a global platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:54 IST
Chris Gayle. (Photo: IRBL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Roll Ball League (IRBL) has formed a strategic alliance with the West Indies Champions cricket team, setting the stage for enhanced global visibility of Roll Ball ahead of the 2025 World Championship of Legends (WCL). This collaboration, announced jointly by IRBL and West Indies Champions, represents a milestone in promoting the indigenous Indian sport originally developed in Pune in 2003.

Roll Ball, an innovative mix of basketball, handball, and skating, is now played in over 60 countries. Under the leadership of SportzTank Pvt Ltd, the IRBL plans to launch its inaugural international league later this year. Ajay Sethi, owner of the Dubai-based West Indies Champions, hailed the partnership as a testament to unity and competitive spirit, while IRBL founder Sachin Joshi emphasized its role in honoring India's diverse sporting heritage.

Besides propelling Roll Ball into the global arena, this partnership promises enhanced fan engagement, cultural exchange, and grassroots development, fostering a connection between Indian and Caribbean sports traditions. The ECB-recognized WCL 2025 is the world's sole Legends T20 league, featuring cricket luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle. As part of this initiative, Caribbean icons Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, and Dwayne Bravo will don Indian Roll Ball helmets, symbolizing a shared vision for Roll Ball's international future.

