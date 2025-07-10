Sporting Highlights: Top Stories from Baseball to Tennis

The New York Yankees have made a major move by designating infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment after his performance declined over the past two seasons. This marks the end of a seven-year tenure for LeMahieu with the team.

On a more positive note, the Phoenix Suns have secured a vital asset by agreeing to a landmark two-year contract extension worth $145 million with top guard Devin Booker. This extension places Booker at the forefront of the league's highest earners.

Elsewhere, amateur boxer Amanda Serrano is looking for redemption in her upcoming trilogy fight against Katie Taylor, while the sports world mourns the loss of former Utah Jazz coach and GM Frank Layden at the age of 93.

(With inputs from agencies.)