Sporting Highlights: Top Stories from Baseball to Tennis

In a round-up of recent sports news, the New York Yankees release DJ LeMahieu after seven seasons, Devin Booker extends his contract with the Phoenix Suns, Amanda Serrano seeks a victory over Katie Taylor, and Frank Layden passes away at 93. Various sports events and legal issues are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:29 IST
The New York Yankees have made a major move by designating infielder DJ LeMahieu for assignment after his performance declined over the past two seasons. This marks the end of a seven-year tenure for LeMahieu with the team.

On a more positive note, the Phoenix Suns have secured a vital asset by agreeing to a landmark two-year contract extension worth $145 million with top guard Devin Booker. This extension places Booker at the forefront of the league's highest earners.

Elsewhere, amateur boxer Amanda Serrano is looking for redemption in her upcoming trilogy fight against Katie Taylor, while the sports world mourns the loss of former Utah Jazz coach and GM Frank Layden at the age of 93.

