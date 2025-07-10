Left Menu

Oman to Host ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Qualifiers

Oman is poised to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier this October. Nine teams, including some previous World Cup contenders, will compete for three spots at the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The women's qualifiers are also set for September in Fiji.

Oman Cricket team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Oman is set to host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in October, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The qualifier will feature nine teams, with sub-regional qualifiers Kuwait, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Japan, and Samoa joining Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and hosts Oman. Competing teams aim to secure three spots at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

The competition will unfold over ten days, starting October 8, and will include a group stage and Super Six round, ending October 17. Concurrently, the women's path to the T20 World Cup 2026 has been unveiled, with the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier scheduled from September 9-15 in Suva, Fiji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

