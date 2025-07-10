Anand & Rising Stars: Chola Chess Initiative Paves Path to Success

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand has lauded the Chola Chess Initiative in Chennai, hailing it as a foundational platform for emerging chess talents to make their mark internationally. The Chola Chess facility, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in collaboration with Chess Gurukul, offers burgeoning players a gateway to success.

In an interview with ANI, Anand emphasized the initiative's value, stating, "It is a very healthy development, a CSR initiative, with excellent facilities." The facility features high-caliber coaching and is accessible to prospective talents country-wide. Meanwhile, rising star R Praggnanandhaa, who attended a Chola Chess camp three months prior, praised its free access and extensive resources that immerse players in the world of chess.

Praggnanandhaa expressed his enthusiasm for the project's impact, noting its regular monthly camps and home to 36 completed sessions. He discussed the game's increasing popularity among youth, emphasizing the importance of deriving joy from chess. India continues to excel on the international stage, with recent achievements including D Gukesh's third-place finish in the Norway Chess tournament and significant victories by Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chithambaram.