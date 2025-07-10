Left Menu

Anand & Rising Stars: Chola Chess Initiative Paves Path to Success

Viswanathan Anand and rising chess star R Praggnanandhaa commend the Chola Chess Initiative in Chennai for its facilities paving a path to international success. The CSR effort by Cholamandalam Investment, in partnership with Chess Gurukul, offers free coaching camps and fosters chess talent throughout India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:31 IST
Anand & Rising Stars: Chola Chess Initiative Paves Path to Success
Viswanathan Anand. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand has lauded the Chola Chess Initiative in Chennai, hailing it as a foundational platform for emerging chess talents to make their mark internationally. The Chola Chess facility, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort by Cholamandalam Investment and Finance in collaboration with Chess Gurukul, offers burgeoning players a gateway to success.

In an interview with ANI, Anand emphasized the initiative's value, stating, "It is a very healthy development, a CSR initiative, with excellent facilities." The facility features high-caliber coaching and is accessible to prospective talents country-wide. Meanwhile, rising star R Praggnanandhaa, who attended a Chola Chess camp three months prior, praised its free access and extensive resources that immerse players in the world of chess.

Praggnanandhaa expressed his enthusiasm for the project's impact, noting its regular monthly camps and home to 36 completed sessions. He discussed the game's increasing popularity among youth, emphasizing the importance of deriving joy from chess. India continues to excel on the international stage, with recent achievements including D Gukesh's third-place finish in the Norway Chess tournament and significant victories by Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chithambaram.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025