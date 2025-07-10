Crucial Showdown Awaits: India vs England at the Iconic Lord's
Team India reaches Lord's for the third Test against England, with the series tied at 1-1. Shubman Gill leads the team boasting a stellar record. England's Archer replaces Josh Tongue in the squad, while Bumrah is expected to replace Prasidh Krishna for India.
Team India, led by Shubman Gill, has arrived at Lord's, widely regarded as the 'Home of Cricket,' to face England in the much-anticipated third Test of the series, starting Thursday. The series currently stands at a tense 1-1, following India's dramatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston.
The Indian contingent at Lord's includes star players and coaching staff such as head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Gill, and others. History is on India's side as they have triumphed in two of their last three Tests at Lord's during visits in 2014, 2018, and 2021.
England's squad sees Jofra Archer return, replacing Josh Tongue. Meanwhile, India's lineup is likely to see Jasprit Bumrah replacing Prasidh Krishna. Joe Root stands 45 runs away from joining the exclusive club of scoring 3000 Test runs against India, while India's Gill eyes surpassing Rahul Dravid's 602-run record in a series in England.
