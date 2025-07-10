Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Setting the Stage for a Global Cricket Showcase

Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the Derby County Ground have been selected as two of the three venues to host the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games, preceding the main event starting June 12 in England.

The third venue, Loughborough University, serves as the home of the ECB's National Cricket Performance Centre, offering rich cricketing tradition. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the warm-up match schedule will be released soon.

The tournament will witness 12 teams competing across 33 matches over 24 days. Iconic grounds like Old Trafford and Headingley will host games before the final showdown at Lord's on July 5, showcasing women's cricket's prominence and rising global appeal.