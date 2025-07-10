Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Setting the Stage for a Global Cricket Showcase
The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games will be held at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, the Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University before the main event begins in England on June 12. The tournament will feature 12 teams playing 33 matches across seven venues, culminating in the final at Lord's on July 5.
Sophia Gardens in Cardiff and the Derby County Ground have been selected as two of the three venues to host the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games, preceding the main event starting June 12 in England.
The third venue, Loughborough University, serves as the home of the ECB's National Cricket Performance Centre, offering rich cricketing tradition. In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the warm-up match schedule will be released soon.
The tournament will witness 12 teams competing across 33 matches over 24 days. Iconic grounds like Old Trafford and Headingley will host games before the final showdown at Lord's on July 5, showcasing women's cricket's prominence and rising global appeal.
