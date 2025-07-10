Fresh Faces: Ireland's Rugby Squad Takes on Portugal

In a bold move, Ireland will introduce winger Shayne Bolton and flanker Alex Kendellen to the international stage as they face Portugal in Lisbon this Saturday. This strategic decision comes as the team deals with a depleted roster, with many regular players currently on tour with the British & Irish Lions.

Other notable changes include uncapped centre Hugh Gavin from Connacht who is poised to make his debut, according to Thursday's announcement by interim coach Paul O'Connell. Five changes have been made to the lineup that previously secured a 34-5 victory over Georgia.

As Ireland takes on Portugal, a team known for their exciting rugby style, O'Connell expressed satisfaction with his squad's attitude and is eager to face this emerging competition. The game promises to be a test of fresh talent under challenging conditions.

