Fresh Faces: Ireland's Rugby Squad Takes on Portugal

Ireland is set to field several new players including Shayne Bolton and Alex Kendellen as they face Portugal in a test match in Lisbon. With key players touring with the British & Irish Lions, interim coach Paul O'Connell has made significant changes to adapt the squad for this challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:41 IST
  • Portugal

In a bold move, Ireland will introduce winger Shayne Bolton and flanker Alex Kendellen to the international stage as they face Portugal in Lisbon this Saturday. This strategic decision comes as the team deals with a depleted roster, with many regular players currently on tour with the British & Irish Lions.

Other notable changes include uncapped centre Hugh Gavin from Connacht who is poised to make his debut, according to Thursday's announcement by interim coach Paul O'Connell. Five changes have been made to the lineup that previously secured a 34-5 victory over Georgia.

As Ireland takes on Portugal, a team known for their exciting rugby style, O'Connell expressed satisfaction with his squad's attitude and is eager to face this emerging competition. The game promises to be a test of fresh talent under challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

