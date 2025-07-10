Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Portrait Unveiled at Lord's

In a momentous occasion for cricket enthusiasts, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum revealed an iconic portrait of Sachin Tendulkar, hailed as one of the greatest players in cricket history. Unveiled before the England-India Test match at Lord's, this artwork by famed artist Stuart Pearson Wright will be displayed until moving to the Pavilion later this year.

Tendulkar's impressive career spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013, amassing a record 34,357 runs across formats. This portrait, painted from a photograph taken 18 years ago in Mumbai, features a unique blend of oil on abraded aluminum, capturing Tendulkar's timeless appeal beyond any specific era or location.

This latest addition is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in MCC's prestigious Collections, four of which were painted by Pearson Wright. Unlike previous full-length portrayals, Tendulkar's picture focuses on his head and shoulders, employing a larger-than-life scale that highlights his enduring strength and significance in the game.