Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Portrait Unveiled at Lord's

The Marylebone Cricket Club Museum has unveiled a large-scale portrait of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar by artist Stuart Pearson Wright. Celebrating his 24-year career, the artwork emphasizes Tendulkar's timeless legacy. The museum, a historic venue, currently features five Indian player portraits, highlighting Tendulkar's enduring influence on the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:14 IST
Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Portrait Unveiled at Lord's
Sachin Tendulkar looking at his portrait. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a momentous occasion for cricket enthusiasts, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum revealed an iconic portrait of Sachin Tendulkar, hailed as one of the greatest players in cricket history. Unveiled before the England-India Test match at Lord's, this artwork by famed artist Stuart Pearson Wright will be displayed until moving to the Pavilion later this year.

Tendulkar's impressive career spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013, amassing a record 34,357 runs across formats. This portrait, painted from a photograph taken 18 years ago in Mumbai, features a unique blend of oil on abraded aluminum, capturing Tendulkar's timeless appeal beyond any specific era or location.

This latest addition is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in MCC's prestigious Collections, four of which were painted by Pearson Wright. Unlike previous full-length portrayals, Tendulkar's picture focuses on his head and shoulders, employing a larger-than-life scale that highlights his enduring strength and significance in the game.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025