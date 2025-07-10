Sachin Tendulkar's Iconic Portrait Unveiled at Lord's
The Marylebone Cricket Club Museum has unveiled a large-scale portrait of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar by artist Stuart Pearson Wright. Celebrating his 24-year career, the artwork emphasizes Tendulkar's timeless legacy. The museum, a historic venue, currently features five Indian player portraits, highlighting Tendulkar's enduring influence on the sport.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a momentous occasion for cricket enthusiasts, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum revealed an iconic portrait of Sachin Tendulkar, hailed as one of the greatest players in cricket history. Unveiled before the England-India Test match at Lord's, this artwork by famed artist Stuart Pearson Wright will be displayed until moving to the Pavilion later this year.
Tendulkar's impressive career spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013, amassing a record 34,357 runs across formats. This portrait, painted from a photograph taken 18 years ago in Mumbai, features a unique blend of oil on abraded aluminum, capturing Tendulkar's timeless appeal beyond any specific era or location.
This latest addition is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in MCC's prestigious Collections, four of which were painted by Pearson Wright. Unlike previous full-length portrayals, Tendulkar's picture focuses on his head and shoulders, employing a larger-than-life scale that highlights his enduring strength and significance in the game.
ALSO READ
1983 Triumph: The Victory That Changed Indian Cricket Forever
Allan Lamb on Indian Cricket's Rise, IPL's Impact, and Controversial Cricket Quotas
Shubman Gill's Stellar Double Century Marks New Milestone in Indian Cricket
Prithvi Shaw's Strategic Move to Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket
Wiaan Mulder's Near Miss: Closing In on Cricket History