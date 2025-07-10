Quest for Justice: Caster Semenya's Ongoing Battle with World Athletics

The Grand Chamber of the European Court has upheld a 2023 ruling that Caster Semenya's appeal was not properly heard by the Swiss Federal Tribunal. Semenya, a two-time Olympic champion, challenges regulations requiring female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) to reduce their testosterone levels.

The ruling does not overturn existing World Athletics regulations but allows Semenya to pursue her challenge. Semenya, now a coach, aims to defend the rights of DSD athletes, arguing that these rules are discriminatory. The verdict opens possibilities for further legal proceedings in Swiss or international courts.

World Athletics maintains that DSD regulations ensure fair competition in the female category and denies any discrimination. The organization emphasizes the need to protect women's sports against unfair advantages. Meanwhile, Semenya and her supporters argue for prioritizing athletes' human rights.

