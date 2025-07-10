Sikandar Raza Leads Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation Showdown
Zimbabwe announces a 16-member squad led by Sikandar Raza for the tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The team combines seasoned players, returning from injuries, with three new faces, setting the stage for an exciting white-ball cricket tournament in Harare from July 14 to 26.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza has been appointed as the captain of Zimbabwe's 16-member squad for the upcoming tri-nation series, featuring South Africa and New Zealand, starting July 14 in Harare. The squad is a blend of experienced players and fresh, uncapped talent, as they prepare for a key stint of white-ball cricket.
This leadership role marks a return for Raza, as Zimbabwe strives to challenge two top-tier white-ball cricket nations. The team's line-up sees the return of key players from injury, including Richard Ngarava, a left-arm fast bowler recovering from a back issue, and youthful all-rounder Brian Bennett, who successfully overcame a concussion suffered during the recent Test series against South Africa.
The squad maintains a solid core from its last T20I series against Ireland, with Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa retaining their places due to strong performances. Additionally, the team has integrated three uncapped players, wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa to bolster squad depth. The matches will all be held at Harare Sports Club, involving fixtures against South Africa and New Zealand, with the final scheduled for July 26.
