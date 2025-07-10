Left Menu

Sikandar Raza Leads Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation Showdown

Zimbabwe announces a 16-member squad led by Sikandar Raza for the tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand. The team combines seasoned players, returning from injuries, with three new faces, setting the stage for an exciting white-ball cricket tournament in Harare from July 14 to 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:37 IST
Sikandar Raza Leads Zimbabwe in Tri-Nation Showdown
Sikandar Raza. (Photo: @ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza has been appointed as the captain of Zimbabwe's 16-member squad for the upcoming tri-nation series, featuring South Africa and New Zealand, starting July 14 in Harare. The squad is a blend of experienced players and fresh, uncapped talent, as they prepare for a key stint of white-ball cricket.

This leadership role marks a return for Raza, as Zimbabwe strives to challenge two top-tier white-ball cricket nations. The team's line-up sees the return of key players from injury, including Richard Ngarava, a left-arm fast bowler recovering from a back issue, and youthful all-rounder Brian Bennett, who successfully overcame a concussion suffered during the recent Test series against South Africa.

The squad maintains a solid core from its last T20I series against Ireland, with Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa retaining their places due to strong performances. Additionally, the team has integrated three uncapped players, wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm pacer Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa to bolster squad depth. The matches will all be held at Harare Sports Club, involving fixtures against South Africa and New Zealand, with the final scheduled for July 26.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025