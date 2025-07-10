India vs England: Intense Battle Unfolds on Day One
The third Test between India and England began with England at 83/2 by lunch on Day One. Key highlights include Zak Crawley's dismissal at 18 and Ben Duckett's at 23, both caught by Pant and bowled by Reddy. Joe Root and Ollie Pope remain steady at the crease with scores of 24 and 12 respectively.
The third Test match between India and England commenced on a competitive note on Thursday, with England reaching 83/2 by lunch.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett were dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy, both caught by wicketkeeper Pant.
Currently, Joe Root and Ollie Pope are holding the fort for England with scores of 24 and 12.
