Fridolina Rolfo: Sweden's Comeback Star Ahead of Germany Clash

Sweden's talented winger Fridolina Rolfo gave her team a morale boost by returning to the field against Poland, clocking 13 minutes plus stoppage in the Women's Euros. Though recovered from her ankle injury, Rolfo's timely return is seen as crucial for Sweden as they prepare for a tough Group C clash with Germany.

The 31-year-old footballer, who has experience playing with Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg prior to joining Barcelona in 2021, has been battling against time to regain her form. Her brief appearance against Poland has sparked optimism within the Swedish camp as they approach the decisive group match against the Germans.

Despite being guaranteed a quarterfinal spot, Rolfo is keen to play a significant role in the upcoming clash, emphasizing her dedication during her recovery process. "I've worked hard to be fit for the Euros, and I hope to contribute as much as possible," said Rolfo, highlighting her commitment to her team.

