Andy Anson Bids Farewell to BOA: A Decade of Success

Andy Anson is set to conclude his role as chief executive officer of the British Olympic Association (BOA) in October. His departure will close a 14-year chapter with the BOA, during which he helped Britain achieve significant sporting success and commercial growth.

Succeeding as CEO in 2019 after an earlier stint as a non-executive director, Anson's term was marked by Britain clinching over 60 medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games and other major international events. He expressed pride in leading the organisation and hoped to leave Olympic sport in a better position.

As Anson transitions to a position at mid-market private equity firm bd-capital, the BOA is already launching a search for his successor. The association is preparing for the upcoming Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, with Chair Katherine Grainger expressing gratitude for Anson's contributions.

