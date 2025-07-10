Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups in the UK

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, the Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University will host crucial warm-up fixtures for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. This event marks the tournament's 10th edition, kicking off in Birmingham on June 12.

Currently, eight of the 12 participating teams have been confirmed, while the final four will be decided after the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. With 33 matches scheduled across 24 days, the tournament promises competitive action at seven prominent venues throughout England and Wales.

The fixtures released last month revealed a thrilling opening match between hosts England and Sri Lanka. Featuring cricket heavyweights like Australia, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, the World Cup finale is set to take place at Lord's on July 5, with Edgbaston and The Oval contributing to the event's prestigious lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)