Left Menu

Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups in the UK

Sophia Gardens, Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University will host warm-up matches ahead of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup in Birmingham. The tournament will run from June 12 to July 5, with 12 teams competing in England and Wales. Fixtures have been announced, featuring top cricketing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:58 IST
Excitement Builds for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Ups in the UK
Team England (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that Cardiff's Sophia Gardens, the Derby County Ground, and Loughborough University will host crucial warm-up fixtures for the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup. This event marks the tournament's 10th edition, kicking off in Birmingham on June 12.

Currently, eight of the 12 participating teams have been confirmed, while the final four will be decided after the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. With 33 matches scheduled across 24 days, the tournament promises competitive action at seven prominent venues throughout England and Wales.

The fixtures released last month revealed a thrilling opening match between hosts England and Sri Lanka. Featuring cricket heavyweights like Australia, South Africa, India, and Pakistan, the World Cup finale is set to take place at Lord's on July 5, with Edgbaston and The Oval contributing to the event's prestigious lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025