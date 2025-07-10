India U20 Women Gear Up for AFC Qualifiers with Uzbekistan Friendlies

The Indian U20 women's football team is set to face Uzbekistan in two friendly matches in Tashkent on July 13 and 16. These games serve as a crucial preparation step for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, slated from August 6 to 10 in Myanmar, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

Guided by Swedish coach Joakim Alexandersson, a 24-member squad will journey from their Bengaluru camp on July 10, reaching Tashkent by the following morning. They aim to refine their skills ahead of matches against Indonesia, Turkmenistan, and Myanmar in the Myanmar qualifiers, where only the group winners and the three best runners-up from eight groups will advance to the final tournament in Thailand next year.

The squad boasts players such as Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, who recently played a pivotal role in the senior team's successful AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 qualification in Thailand. This exposure enhances their experience as part of AIFF's vision to nurture young talent, supported by assistant coach Paromita Sit and other well-versed staff members.

