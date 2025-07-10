Amanda Anisimova Stuns World in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash

A determined Amanda Anisimova shocked the tennis world by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Her aggressive play and fearless shot-making paved her way into her first Wimbledon final.

Anisimova's victory continued her dominant win-loss record over Sabalenka to 6-3, keeping American hopes alive for a third women's Grand Slam title this year. The intense match saw temperatures soar at Centre Court, affecting both players and spectators.

Despite Sabalenka's efforts to rally back, Anisimova persisted, capitalizing on errors to secure her final spot. She is now set to face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic in the championship match.