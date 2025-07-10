Left Menu

Amanda Anisimova Stuns World in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash

Amanda Anisimova reached her first Wimbledon final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka with impressive determination and skill. The victory marks her continued success against Sabalenka and promises a thrilling final match-up against either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:48 IST
Amanda Anisimova Stuns World in Thrilling Wimbledon Clash
Amanda Anisimova

A determined Amanda Anisimova shocked the tennis world by defeating world number one Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 4-6 6-4 in the Wimbledon semi-finals. Her aggressive play and fearless shot-making paved her way into her first Wimbledon final.

Anisimova's victory continued her dominant win-loss record over Sabalenka to 6-3, keeping American hopes alive for a third women's Grand Slam title this year. The intense match saw temperatures soar at Centre Court, affecting both players and spectators.

Despite Sabalenka's efforts to rally back, Anisimova persisted, capitalizing on errors to secure her final spot. She is now set to face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic in the championship match.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025