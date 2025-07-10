Anisimova's Ascension: A Dazzling Wimbledon Breakthrough

Amanda Anisimova delivered a stunning performance to defeat world number one Aryna Sabalenka and advance to her first Wimbledon final. Her fearless shot-making and determination were evident as she secured a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Anisimova, enjoying support from the crowd, acknowledged the special atmosphere on Centre Court despite soaring temperatures. Sabalenka's efforts to assist unwell fans demonstrated sportsmanship, yet it was Anisimova's resilience that prevailed under pressure.

Having taken a mental health break earlier in the year, Anisimova expressed disbelief at reaching the final and looks ahead to a formidable challenge against either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic. Meanwhile, Sabalenka's dreams of four consecutive major final appearances were dashed.

(With inputs from agencies.)