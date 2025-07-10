Left Menu

From Burnout to Breakthrough: Amanda Anisimova's Triumphant Return to Tennis

Amanda Anisimova, who took a break for mental health, has reached her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon after defeating Aryna Sabalenka. Despite previous struggles, the American tennis player is now guaranteed a spot in the top 10 WTA rankings, showcasing her impressive comeback.

Updated: 10-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:47 IST
Amanda Anisimova, an American tennis player, has made a remarkable comeback, reaching her first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Anisimova, who took a break from tennis in 2023 due to mental health challenges, rallied to defeat the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a tense three-set match.

Anisimova's journey from a challenging 2023 season to a Wimbledon finalist has been marked by her resilience and skill. On Thursday, she overcame a fierce contest, showcasing her exceptional groundstrokes and composure in a match that tested both competitors under sweltering conditions.

Winning this semi-final guarantees her a top-10 spot in the WTA rankings. Anisimova's story is one of perseverance, underscoring the mental and physical fortitude required to compete at the highest levels. She will face either Iga Swiatek or Belinda Bencic in the final, aspiring to become the next Wimbledon women's champion.

