India Gears Up for Gothia Cup 2025: Champions Set to Shine Again

India is poised to take center stage at the Gothia Cup 2025 in Sweden, the world's largest youth football tournament. Dr. Mallika Nadda, president of Special Olympics Bharat, announced that the Indian contingent includes the Special Olympics Bharat team and an under-15 Haryana girls' team.

The prestigious event, scheduled from July 13 to 19 in Gothenburg, will see participation from about 1,900 teams across 70 nations. It is a gathering of young talent eager to showcase their football prowess. The tournament's origins trace back to 1975, initiated by football clubs BK Hacken and GAIS alongside a local newspaper.

India's Ambassador to Sweden, Jan Thesleff, expressed pride in the representation, highlighting the Haryana team's historic debut and the inspiring return of the Special Olympics Bharat team, champions of 2024. As India eyes another historic performance, all eyes are on their young athletes' skillful display.