Shubman Gill's Witty Jibe as England Stalls at Lord's
In a light-hearted moment during the third Test at Lord's, Indian skipper Shubman Gill humorously critiqued England's unusually slow scoring pace, contrasting their typical 'Bazball' style under Ben Stokes. Joe Root and Ollie Pope led England's recovery from a shaky start, guiding them to 153/2 at Tea.
During the third Test at Lord's on Thursday, Indian captain Shubman Gill humorously taunted England over their slow scoring rate, noting a stark contrast from their usual fast-paced 'Bazball' style heralded by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. England managed to score just 70 runs in 24 overs at a rate of 2.91 per over, marking their second-slowest scoring session at home in the Bazball era.
As England adopted a cautious approach, Gill quipped, "No more entertaining cricket, welcome back to the boring Test cricket boys." His jest was shared on X by Star Sports. Even pacer Mohammed Siraj joined the banter, teasing England's batters by urging, "Baz Baz Bazball. Come on, I want to see it!" England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope led a commendable recovery, steering England to 153/2 at Tea, after an earlier slump to 44/2 due to India's Nitish Kumar Reddy's double-wicket success.
Following lunch, Root and Pope demonstrated patience against India's disciplined bowling, forming a solid 109-run partnership. Root reached his half-century in 102 deliveries, remaining unbeaten with 54 off 109 balls, while Pope exhibited resilience, scoring 44 not out with four boundaries. The series stands leveled at 1-1 after England elected to bat first.
