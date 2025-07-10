Shubman Gill's Witty Jibe as England Stalls at Lord's

During the third Test at Lord's on Thursday, Indian captain Shubman Gill humorously taunted England over their slow scoring rate, noting a stark contrast from their usual fast-paced 'Bazball' style heralded by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. England managed to score just 70 runs in 24 overs at a rate of 2.91 per over, marking their second-slowest scoring session at home in the Bazball era.

As England adopted a cautious approach, Gill quipped, "No more entertaining cricket, welcome back to the boring Test cricket boys." His jest was shared on X by Star Sports. Even pacer Mohammed Siraj joined the banter, teasing England's batters by urging, "Baz Baz Bazball. Come on, I want to see it!" England's Joe Root and Ollie Pope led a commendable recovery, steering England to 153/2 at Tea, after an earlier slump to 44/2 due to India's Nitish Kumar Reddy's double-wicket success.

Following lunch, Root and Pope demonstrated patience against India's disciplined bowling, forming a solid 109-run partnership. Root reached his half-century in 102 deliveries, remaining unbeaten with 54 off 109 balls, while Pope exhibited resilience, scoring 44 not out with four boundaries. The series stands leveled at 1-1 after England elected to bat first.

(With inputs from agencies.)