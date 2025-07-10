Radha Yadav to Lead India A for Australian Tour with Star-Studded Line-Up

Radha Yadav will captain a formidable India A squad for their much-anticipated tour of Australia, commencing on August 7, 2025. Among her ranks are notable international players Shafali Verma and Minnu Mani, set to serve as vice-captain. This announcement was formally released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The squad is engaged in a comprehensive series comprising three T20 matches followed by three one-day internationals, culminating in a four-day encounter against Australia's A team. Mackay will host the T20s from August 7. The action shifts to Norths, Brisbane, on August 13 for the one-dayers, with the Allan Border Field in Brisbane staging the four-day match starting August 21.

The T20 roster includes captain Radha Yadav, vice-captain Minnu Mani, and explosive batter Shafali Verma. Shreyanka Patil and Priya Mishra's participation remains conditional upon a fitness nod from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence. This strategic tour presents a valuable opportunity for India's rising talents to display their prowess on an international platform.