Heatwave Hits Wimbledon: Sabalenka vs. Anisimova Interrupted by Unbearable Temperatures

The sweltering heat at Wimbledon forced a double delay during the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. Faced with scorching conditions, top-seeded Sabalenka offered relief to struggling spectators by distributing water and ice packs.

Temperatures reached a stifling 88 degrees Fahrenheit during the first set, pushing physical limits. Although Sabalenka remained focused on her game and stated that the delays caused no disruption to her performance, she expressed concern for the welfare of the affected fans.

This year's competition encountered unprecedented heat, with temperatures climbing to 91 degrees Fahrenheit on opening day. The dangerous weather conditions underscored the pressing challenges facing athletes and spectators alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)