Heatwave Hits Wimbledon: Sabalenka vs. Anisimova Interrupted by Unbearable Temperatures

Intense heat affected Wimbledon, delaying a semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova twice. Unshaded fans suffered in 88°F temperatures. Sabalenka, despite unaffected performance, showed empathy, providing water and ice packs to the unwell spectators. The tournament recorded 91°F, highlighting the impact of extreme weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:38 IST
The sweltering heat at Wimbledon forced a double delay during the semifinal match between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova. Faced with scorching conditions, top-seeded Sabalenka offered relief to struggling spectators by distributing water and ice packs.

Temperatures reached a stifling 88 degrees Fahrenheit during the first set, pushing physical limits. Although Sabalenka remained focused on her game and stated that the delays caused no disruption to her performance, she expressed concern for the welfare of the affected fans.

This year's competition encountered unprecedented heat, with temperatures climbing to 91 degrees Fahrenheit on opening day. The dangerous weather conditions underscored the pressing challenges facing athletes and spectators alike.

