Left Menu

Tottenham's £55 Million Gamble: Mohammed Kudus Joins the Spurs Revolution

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United for a reported £55 million. Kudus, who joins on a six-year contract, was drawn to Spurs by manager Thomas Frank's project. Despite a previous ban, his energy and dribbling skills could benefit the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 08:02 IST
Tottenham's £55 Million Gamble: Mohammed Kudus Joins the Spurs Revolution
Mohammed Kudus

Tottenham Hotspur has secured the signature of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United in a move widely reported to be worth around £55 million. Details on the length of the contract remain undisclosed, but British media suggests it spans six years, through 2031.

Kudus expressed his excitement to join Spurs, highlighting the influence of manager Thomas Frank as a significant factor. Frank, who replaced the ousted Ange Postecoglou in June, comes with a reputation for developing emerging talent, which appeals to the ambitious Kudus.

While Kudus' time at West Ham included a five-match ban, his dynamism on the pitch and dribbling skills promise to inject new life into Spurs' attack strategy. His performance may be pivotal as Frank reportedly plans to implement the counter-attacking system that served him well at Brentford.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025