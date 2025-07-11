Tottenham's £55 Million Gamble: Mohammed Kudus Joins the Spurs Revolution

Tottenham Hotspur has secured the signature of Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United in a move widely reported to be worth around £55 million. Details on the length of the contract remain undisclosed, but British media suggests it spans six years, through 2031.

Kudus expressed his excitement to join Spurs, highlighting the influence of manager Thomas Frank as a significant factor. Frank, who replaced the ousted Ange Postecoglou in June, comes with a reputation for developing emerging talent, which appeals to the ambitious Kudus.

While Kudus' time at West Ham included a five-match ban, his dynamism on the pitch and dribbling skills promise to inject new life into Spurs' attack strategy. His performance may be pivotal as Frank reportedly plans to implement the counter-attacking system that served him well at Brentford.

