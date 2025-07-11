Left Menu

Wallabies Revamp Squad for British & Irish Lions Tests

Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has named veteran flyhalf James O'Connor for the upcoming test series against the British & Irish Lions, following Noah Lolesio's withdrawal due to neck surgery. The squad also welcomes Josh Canham, while Jake Gordon and others continue despite recent injuries, preparing for the series starting July 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:17 IST
Wallabies Revamp Squad for British & Irish Lions Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Wallabies are reshuffling their lineup for the anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions. Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor rejoins the squad after Noah Lolesio underwent neck surgery last week.

O'Connor's inclusion comes alongside new face Josh Canham, who has shown promise playing for the Queensland Reds. The upcoming matches begin in Brisbane on July 19, with the series extending to Melbourne and Sydney.

Despite fitness concerns, key players like Jake Gordon and Dave Porecki retain their places, as the Wallabies focus on balancing continuity and freshness in their squad, aiming for victory against the Lions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025