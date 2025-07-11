Wallabies Revamp Squad for British & Irish Lions Tests
Australia's coach Joe Schmidt has named veteran flyhalf James O'Connor for the upcoming test series against the British & Irish Lions, following Noah Lolesio's withdrawal due to neck surgery. The squad also welcomes Josh Canham, while Jake Gordon and others continue despite recent injuries, preparing for the series starting July 19.
Australia's Wallabies are reshuffling their lineup for the anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions. Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor rejoins the squad after Noah Lolesio underwent neck surgery last week.
O'Connor's inclusion comes alongside new face Josh Canham, who has shown promise playing for the Queensland Reds. The upcoming matches begin in Brisbane on July 19, with the series extending to Melbourne and Sydney.
Despite fitness concerns, key players like Jake Gordon and Dave Porecki retain their places, as the Wallabies focus on balancing continuity and freshness in their squad, aiming for victory against the Lions.
(With inputs from agencies.)