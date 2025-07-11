Wallabies Revamp Squad for British & Irish Lions Tests

Australia's Wallabies are reshuffling their lineup for the anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions. Veteran flyhalf James O'Connor rejoins the squad after Noah Lolesio underwent neck surgery last week.

O'Connor's inclusion comes alongside new face Josh Canham, who has shown promise playing for the Queensland Reds. The upcoming matches begin in Brisbane on July 19, with the series extending to Melbourne and Sydney.

Despite fitness concerns, key players like Jake Gordon and Dave Porecki retain their places, as the Wallabies focus on balancing continuity and freshness in their squad, aiming for victory against the Lions.

