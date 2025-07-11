Left Menu

Chan Kim Dominates First Round with Stellar 61 at ISCO Championship

Chan Kim surged to the top of the leaderboard at the ISCO Championship with an impressive 9-under 61 at Hurstbourne Country Club. Kim's standout performance, including an eagle and seven birdies, secured a four-stroke lead. The tournament, part of the PGA and European tours, offers major opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Louisville | Updated: 11-07-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 09:43 IST
Chan Kim Dominates First Round with Stellar 61 at ISCO Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a commanding display of skill, Chan Kim powered to a 9-under 61 at the Hurstbourne Country Club, taking a dominating first-round lead at the ISCO Championship. His performance was highlighted by an eagle and seven birdies, establishing a four-stroke advantage over the competition.

The ISCO Championship, a PGA Tour event also sanctioned by the European Tour, witnessed Kim's prowess on the fourth hole where he holed out from 123 yards for eagle. The 35-year-old, chasing his first PGA Tour title, expressed pride in his gameplay.

With strong performances from competitors such as Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Peter Malnati, the event promises excitement. The winner will secure a two-year PGA Tour exemption but will not gain entry into the Masters through this victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025