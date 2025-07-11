Chan Kim Dominates First Round with Stellar 61 at ISCO Championship
Chan Kim surged to the top of the leaderboard at the ISCO Championship with an impressive 9-under 61 at Hurstbourne Country Club. Kim's standout performance, including an eagle and seven birdies, secured a four-stroke lead. The tournament, part of the PGA and European tours, offers major opportunities.
In a commanding display of skill, Chan Kim powered to a 9-under 61 at the Hurstbourne Country Club, taking a dominating first-round lead at the ISCO Championship. His performance was highlighted by an eagle and seven birdies, establishing a four-stroke advantage over the competition.
The ISCO Championship, a PGA Tour event also sanctioned by the European Tour, witnessed Kim's prowess on the fourth hole where he holed out from 123 yards for eagle. The 35-year-old, chasing his first PGA Tour title, expressed pride in his gameplay.
With strong performances from competitors such as Callum Shinkwin, Thomas Rosenmueller, and Peter Malnati, the event promises excitement. The winner will secure a two-year PGA Tour exemption but will not gain entry into the Masters through this victory.
