Left Menu

Pakistan Weighs Security for Hockey Team's India Visit

Pakistan is evaluating the security situation in India before deciding whether to send its national hockey team to the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup. Concerns about safety are paramount, with officials requiring assurance of security to participate in these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:08 IST
Pakistan Weighs Security for Hockey Team's India Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is assessing the security conditions in India before determining whether to dispatch its hockey team for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup.

Rana Mashood, leading the Prime Minister's Youth Development and Sports Program, affirmed that their participation is contingent upon government satisfaction with India's security assurances.

The situation remains tense following India's Operation Sindoor, with the Pakistan Hockey Federation seeking governmental permission amid heightened social media threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025