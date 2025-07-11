Pakistan Weighs Security for Hockey Team's India Visit

Pakistan is assessing the security conditions in India before determining whether to dispatch its hockey team for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup.

Rana Mashood, leading the Prime Minister's Youth Development and Sports Program, affirmed that their participation is contingent upon government satisfaction with India's security assurances.

The situation remains tense following India's Operation Sindoor, with the Pakistan Hockey Federation seeking governmental permission amid heightened social media threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)