Pakistan Weighs Security for Hockey Team's India Visit
Pakistan is evaluating the security situation in India before deciding whether to send its national hockey team to the upcoming Asia Cup and Junior World Cup. Concerns about safety are paramount, with officials requiring assurance of security to participate in these events.
Pakistan is assessing the security conditions in India before determining whether to dispatch its hockey team for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup.
Rana Mashood, leading the Prime Minister's Youth Development and Sports Program, affirmed that their participation is contingent upon government satisfaction with India's security assurances.
The situation remains tense following India's Operation Sindoor, with the Pakistan Hockey Federation seeking governmental permission amid heightened social media threats.
