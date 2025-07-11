Joe Root Surpasses Dravid and Smith with 37th Test Century
Joe Root achieved his 37th Test cricket century surpassing both Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith, who each have 36. This landmark was reached during a match against India. Root's performance also marked his eighth century at Lord's, setting a new record for the venue.
In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, England's Joe Root notched his 37th Test century, surpassing the renowned figures of Rahul Dravid and Steve Smith. This achievement was accomplished during the third Test against India at Lord's, where Root expertly maneuvered Jasprit Bumrah's delivery beyond the third slip.
Despite Root's stellar performance, Bumrah managed a comeback, dismissing the former England captain for 104. Root's innings included 10 boundaries, adding to his illustrious record at the iconic venue. The century marked Root's eighth at Lord's, cementing his position as the venue's leading century-maker.
Globally, Sachin Tendulkar continues to lead with 51 centuries, with distinguished players like Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting trailing. Root has now equaled Steve Smith with the most Test centuries against India, each holding 11. Few players such as Vaughan and Sir Jack Hobbs have historically replicated Root's consistent success at Lord's.
