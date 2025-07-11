Left Menu

Mitchell Starc's Take on Indian-England Test Pitches: A Bowler's Nightmare

Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc critiques the challenging nature of pitches in the ongoing India-England Test series, expressing reluctance to bowl on such batsman-friendly surfaces. He commends Shubman Gill's outstanding performance as India's new captain despite the series being level at 1-1.

Updated: 11-07-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:46 IST
Mitchell Starc's Take on Indian-England Test Pitches: A Bowler's Nightmare
In a revealing discussion on the Willow Talk Podcast, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc shared his thoughts on the India-England Test series pitches, describing them as 'absolute highways' that heavily favor batsmen.

Starc specifically highlighted the remarkable form of Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed captain, who has amassed almost 600 runs in just two matches with standout innings, including a double century.

With the series tied at 1-1, Starc, when queried by Australia's women's team player Alyssa Healy about the impact of these high-scoring matches on the upcoming Ashes series, indicated that bowlers in England face their unique challenges, contrasting the subcontinent-like conditions in the ongoing series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

