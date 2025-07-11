Mitchell Starc's Take on Indian-England Test Pitches: A Bowler's Nightmare

In a revealing discussion on the Willow Talk Podcast, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc shared his thoughts on the India-England Test series pitches, describing them as 'absolute highways' that heavily favor batsmen.

Starc specifically highlighted the remarkable form of Shubman Gill, India's newly appointed captain, who has amassed almost 600 runs in just two matches with standout innings, including a double century.

With the series tied at 1-1, Starc, when queried by Australia's women's team player Alyssa Healy about the impact of these high-scoring matches on the upcoming Ashes series, indicated that bowlers in England face their unique challenges, contrasting the subcontinent-like conditions in the ongoing series.

