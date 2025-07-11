Left Menu

Cricket Corruption Scandal: HCA President Arrested Amid Allegations of Forgery and Embezzlement

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A Jagan Mohan Rao and others were apprehended in relation to an embezzlement case involving over Rs 1 crore for unreceived cricket balls. They face allegations of forgery and misappropriation of funds, as reported by the CID. Judicial custody has been ordered for Rao and his associates.

Updated: 11-07-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:13 IST
In a shocking revelation, the Hyderabad Cricket Association president, A Jagan Mohan Rao, along with other officials, was apprehended by the Telangana CID amid accusations of embezzlement. The case involves a staggering sum exceeding Rs 1 crore paid for 8,340 cricket balls, none of which were delivered, as disclosed in the CID's remand report.

On Thursday, Jagan Mohan Rao, HCA Treasurer C Srinivas Rao, and CEO Sunil Kante were remanded to judicial custody by a local court. The CID's investigation unveiled alleged forgery of documents with the intent to cheat, coupled with criminal breach of trust, by these HCA office bearers.

The investigation also accuses them of bypassing tender procedures outlined in the Telangana Public Procurement (Transparency) Act-2017 and HCA By-Laws for purchasing clothing worth Rs 56.84 lakh, which was likewise unreceived. Forged documents were allegedly used to appoint Jagan Mohan Rao as HCA President, implicating him further in the scandal.

