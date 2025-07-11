Alcaraz Marches to Third Straight Wimbledon Final with Dramatic Victory

Carlos Alcaraz continued his Wimbledon dominance, overcoming Taylor Fritz to secure his third straight final appearance at the prestigious tournament. The Spanish player exhibited sheer tenacity on the Centre Court, overpowering Fritz with a 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6(6) win.

Despite a slip in the second set, where Fritz managed to break his serve, Alcaraz rallied to regain control of the match. His performance under the blistering sun highlighted his adaptability and stamina, as he eyed his sixth Grand Slam crown.

Alcaraz's victory moves him closer to a tantalizing final against either top-ranked Jannik Sinner or legendary 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic, both of whom compete in the semi-final showdown. The finals promise high-intensity tennis action for enthusiasts globally.

