Crystal Palace Demoted in European Competitions Amid Ownership Controversy

Crystal Palace has been relegated to the third-tier Conference League due to breaches of UEFA's multi-club ownership rules. The Eagle Football Group's ownership across multiple clubs, including Palace, led to sanctions. Olympique Lyonnais retained their Europa League spot as Palace plans to appeal the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:25 IST
Crystal Palace, a Premier League club, has been relegated to the third-tier Conference League owing to UEFA's enforcement of multi-club ownership regulations.

This ruling follows the involvement of the Eagle Football Group, majority owners of Lyon and stakeholders in Palace, in ownership across multiple clubs in European competitions.

Olympique Lyonnais, more favorably positioned in their domestic league, has retained its spot in the Europa League despite parallel ownership concerns. Palace, who were impacted due to non-compliance with the ownership rules, intends to challenge this demotion.

